Lines of Space: Ground-Breaking New Book Proposes That Matter Is Created from Empty Space

While he isn't a thoroughbred physicist, Devinder Kumar Dhiman could be presenting the scientific theory of a generation. After many years of debating how matter is created, Dhiman eventually concluded that it could very well have come from empty space.



This alternative yet compelling theory is presented in Dhiman’s powerful new book, ‘Lines of Space: Source of Fundamental Forces and Constituent of all Matter in the Universe’.



Synopsis:



'Lines of Space' is a unique and interesting approach to creation of matter from empty space. The Author has presented this notion by primarily discussing the established theories of physics in an interactive dialogue with his son in order to simplify them and then comparing them with the new idea of 'Lines of Space'. The author conjectured that, in the beginning of the Universe, there was dense uniform space which converted into matter by contraction and caused different stresses in the remaining space, which in turn gave rise to fundamental forces. The author developed mathematical formulae to find this stress at various locations in the universe and established its relation with cause of Gravitation,bending of Light, expansion of the Universe, Theory of Relativity and creation of subatomic particles.



Thus, he has presented in this book, an absolutely new, ground-breaking, plausible and fascinating look in to the world of physics where all matter in the universe is created from space itself and the fundamental forces subsist due to stress in the 'Lines of Space'.



As the author explains, he is delighted to be shedding light on a question that many feel is impossible to answer.



“How the matter got created, is a question which is almost impossible to answer and has been the brain-storming exercise for every physicist. The common theory is that mass is given by the Higgs boson (‘God Particle’) that was discovered at LHC last year,” says Dhiman.



Continuing, “But this is not the end of the story, this will lead to other questions. We really need to look in a different direction if we have to find the answer to creation of matter and unveil the secrets of universe hidden in dark energy of vacuum. The alternative view I present in my book is important.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews. For example, as Dhiman got comments from one reader, “It explains the basics of physics in an interactive way and then smoothly leads you into a new concept of ' Lines of Space', which elucidates a new idea of creation of matter from empty space not just theoretically but also mathematically and by comparing with prevalent laws of physics.”



About the Author: Devinder Kumar Dhiman

The author was born in 1965 in a small town near Chandigarh in north India. He completed his studies of engineering from the prestigious Marine Engineering and Research Institute in Kolkata in 1988. Dhiman got his First Class Engineering Officer license from Directorate General of Shipping of India in 1997. He became head of the technical department of a Norwegian ship plying in international waters in 1999 and continues to hold this position till date. He has a special interest in the studies of creation of matter and the Universe.