Lingerie Singapore Store Autumn Promotion

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- TheSingaporelingerie store Lingeries will be promoting the own brand costume range as part of September promotion. The support team will be do the best to answer customers questions online.



“With so many of us still wearing the un-fashionable underwear, we will be working really hard to get all the customers to enjoy shopping panty online!”-Says, Lingeries Support Team



Lingerie Singapore Online Store, lingeries.com.sg, allows women to buy lingerie online, buy swimwear online and buy g-string online. Lingeries offers a large range of sleepwear and panty hose from brands such as Nine colors, Fashion lingerie, and some Singapore local brand - available from a 28-inch to 48-inch back.



For ladies, there is lingerie for every occasion. Lingeries lists over 11 lingerie categories including:



- Thigh high stocking



- Underwear



- Bustier



- G String



- Swim Wear



- Thongs



- Panty Hose



Each category is packed full of sexy lingerie that will drive a man wild.



The most popular sleep wear, according to the pre-ordered customers’ feedback, is the school girl costume. With beautiful, romantic colors, flattering shapes and popular silhouettes, the new fall costume collection at Lingeres.com.sg adds a feminine and season appropriate appeal for shoppers and blogshop owners.



Not only is there a wide variety of new lingerie to choose from, Singaporeconsumers will have the free registered mail to prevent the item lost in the delivery. With an ever expanding clearance lingerie section, Singaporeshoppers will save more and enjoy the shopping online. Lingerie online store offers the first discount sale in this fall.



With over 80% of women in the wrong bra size, Lingeries will carry on selling the free size clothes, which fits women from size S to L.



Stephanie, Store Manager for Lingeries said: “We’re so excited to be taking part in the Middle Autumn event. We will be working really hard to get all the customers in the online store so they can find out their love lingerie!”



About Lingeries

Lingeries.com.sg has over 3 years of lingerie design experience for other companies. Company launched online retailer of lingerie, school girl costumes, swimwear, panty hose, g-string and underwear on the web. Website founded in 2013, Lingeries ensures that every customer will receive a safe, secure, and private online shopping experience. Every product is wrapping by privacy package when delivery. Lingeries offers the highest quality products at the lowest prices in theSingapore.



Address:50 Chin Swee RoadThong #09-04Chai BuildingSingapore