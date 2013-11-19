Lingli Hardware Art Products Co., Ltd. Enlightens Readers on How to Maintain Bag Hardware Accessories

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- As people know bag hardware is simply the various pieces of hardware used by bags and backpacks. The bag hardware accessories are mostly not the final consumption goods. Only a small part of household hardware accessories (bags decorative chain, hanging chains, etc.) can be used as the final decorative goods.



According to specific product categories, bag hardware can be divided into rod, small wheels, mushroom nail, rivet, feet, nails, hollow rivets, pull head, corns, D buckle, dog buckle, pin pass, belt buckles, chains, coils, locks, magnetic buttons, various trademarks and decorative hardware. Various handbag hardware accessories have specific division by function or different shapes. And the hardware accessories also have many kinds of specifications.



Copper is the commonly used material to produce handbag hardware accessories, other materials are iron, stainless steel, non-metallic materials such as acrylic, color plate, PVC soft. The surface of handbag hardware accessories can be process gold plating, nickel plating, silver plating, antique gold, antique silver plating, bronze plating, and the surface can be frosted, matte finish, you can also add transparent resin on the surface. The price of handbag hardware accessories depends on the size, materials, dimensions, workmanship and quantity of handbag hardware accessories.



Handbag hardware should pay attention to the care and maintenance during the process of use:



1. Don't directly place hot cup or other high temperature objects on bag hardware accessories (glass, stainless steel, metal handle, etc.), and you should use tripod, heat pad, etc., in order to avoid surface discoloration or blistering.



2. Maintaining metal parts clean, water stains on the surface caused by careless use should be wiped dry after use, and keep the surface clean and dry.



3. Do not use sharp and hard objects to scratch the surface, using a damp cloth or a damp cloth dipped in a neutral detergent and then dry it.



4. Metal rails, hinges, and hinges should be regularly lubricated to keep the bag hardware accessories bright and lubricating. Never use a hard object hit or scratch the metal parts surface, avoid contact with hydrochloric acid, salt, brine qualities.



5. Keep the transmission parts of bag locks have lubricant, so as to keep it driving smoothly and extend the life. It is recommended to check every six months or once a year, and check whether the screws are loose, ensure tightness.



About http://www.hardware-accessories.net

http://www.hardware-accessories.net is a comprehensive hardware company specialized in development, designing, producing, sales as well as service of hardware accessories. Our products available for bags lock, bags clasp, belt fastener, buckle, footwear zinc alloy decoration button, metal stamping parts, etc.



Media Contact:

Mr. Xiong

E-mail: sales@hardware-accessories.net

Website: http://www.hardware-accessories.net/