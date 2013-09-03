Link Between Sugary Drinks and Weight Gain

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- There has been more research on the link between beverages sweetened with sugar and weight gain. There is still a lot of controversy surrounding the issue, but there is new research recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.



32 adults and children were studies. Both groups showed weight gain associated with consuming beverages sweetened with sugar. Alternatively, children that had beverages replaced with calorie free beverages showed a reduction in BMI.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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