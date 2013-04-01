Link Building Service - Ground Breaking Program Makes Other Link Building Services Obsolete

Haute Garonne, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- A refined and updated link building service from the desk of Thomas Liantonio is shaking the internet marketer's world. As you might be aware, web sites benefit enormously by having authority sites link to them (known as 'back links'), which has a positive effect on the site's position in Google search.



Mr Liantonio has been at the cutting edge of the Internet marketing industry for several years, and is very aware of the need for a powerful link building service. Thomas told us, “In the present day and with the ever changing internet climate, the marketer who thinks he will attract traffic to a site without creating any authority back links on a daily basis is going to fail in his business. The problem is then - how to efficiently create these vital links?”



He concedes that nothing ventures definitely means nothing gained, and that intelligent persistence is crucial to any internet marketing business, just as it is in the traditional business world. He continues, “A person who has not failed with a project has simply not tried hard enough! Failure is acceptable in this world. It's the things we can learn from failing that moves us towards success."



Mr Liantonio's brain child 'LinxBoss' presents a way of improving a web site's search engine position by building high quality back links in a structured and progressive way. LinxBoss, reports Mr Liantonio, is a one-of-a-kind link building service that completely creates the links that successful web site needs, and is completely automatic, which means that the internet marketer can spend more time developing other areas of his business.



