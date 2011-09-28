The New ProLinkBuilders Link Building Service Website Stresses Education, Timing and Cost-Effective Results

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2011 -- ProLinkBuilders is pleased to announce the launch of their new Website ProLinkBuilders.com. The link building company Website provides cost-effective link building services while educating clients on the fundamentals of link building.



While effective link building services require technique and timing, the devil in the detail of those two words can spell the difference between a thousand-fold ROI and money lost down the drain. Building a business in the internet age requires a link building service partner that can deliver an understanding of those techniques, prompt rollout and long-term results at a good price.



According to the experts at ProLinkBuilders.com, understanding fundamental link building services such as Website directory link submissions is a good place to start. Web directories are lists of Websites organized by category and sub-category that focus on the whole Website rather than keywords. “This long-term link building strategy requires manual evaluation and submission for proper categorization and assurance that the client Website isn’t rejected,” said the ProLinkBuilders.com expert. To accomplish this, we choose the highest profile and most compatible directories and get them indexed fast to begin raising the client’s Website ranking.”



Shared online bookmarks known as social bookmarks can contribute significantly to higher Website ranking due to their high user-base relevance. The same goes for niche-relevant blog comment insertions. “Both of these areas, if properly developed, provide a great source for acquiring relevant backlinks and diversifying your backlink portfolio,” said the link building company expert. Consequently, we scour the Web to find the greatest number of highly relevant industry blogs for client comment postings, make sure they don’t have hundreds of comments and insert direct anchor text links back to the client’s Website.”



Another important area of link building services is Web property creation, which utilizes client/industry-centered articles as the cornerstone of increased Website traffic. “Our professional writing staff writes 30 original individual articles with embedded client Website-linking keywords,” said the expert. These are placed on Web 2.0, wiki, and other public content-hosting Websites via a tiered interlinked pyramid structure so the articles backlink to the client Website.”



Every week that a Website is not found by potential clients can mean thousands of dollars in lost potential revenue. This is where the proven link building techniques meet the urgency of turnaround time for enacting them for a client Website. “All of our link building services are completed and launched in less than 10 days for many services and well under 30 days for more complex services, so higher ranking results are fast and verifiable in addition to being inexpensive,” said the expert.



To learn more about these excellent mid to long-term link building service strategies, please visit http://www.prolinkbuilders.com