Link High approved as a Citrix Silver Solution Advisor

Wouldn't it be nice if you were a managed service provider and were able to gain first-hand knowledge of and expertise with new products and services that a partner of yours develops? Link High Technologies has discovered a unique way to do just that by becoming a Citrix Silver Solution Advisor.



The Citrix Partner Network™ is an international community of solution providers who take the time and effort to influence, resell, host and support Citrix products and services. The network has grown exponentially to over 10,000 members from all over the world in 100 different countries. Citrix Partner Network™ has been designed to enable leading Information Technology (IT) service providers to provide IT solutions and services to their client base while maximizing cost savings and profitability.



The Silver Solution Advisor is one of four levels that an organization can get involved with. With Link High becoming an Advisor, the company will play a vital role in ensuring that their clients receive the best overall customer experience possible while working directly with the Citrix sales team in identifying sales opportunities. In addition, Link High will work with educating clients on the features and benefits of the Citrix portfolio of products and virtualization and networking optimization solutions.



According to Victor Liu, President of Link High, "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to service our clients. By being a Silver Solution Advisor, we get in on the ground floor of new offerings that Citrix develops. We want our clients to be informed; this will allow us to share not only information on existing products, but also brand new Citrix services and solutions that might come our way."



