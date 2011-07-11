Link High Expands Their IT Support Nationwide By Partnering with OnForce

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2011 -- Is it possible for a manager service provider to offer their Information Technology (IT) support and services outside of their local service? That's what Link High Technologies wanted to know the answer to, and they found the perfect partner that would enable them to do just that.



Link High Technologies has partnered with Onforce to provide nationwide on-site service coverage for Link high clients outside the NJ/NY Metro area. Onforce is the #1 source for on-site tech talent in field services throughout the United States and Canada. By working with OnForce, Link High is now going to be able to connect with new clients nationwide by fulfilling work orders on demand.



Victor Liu, President of Link High, commented how pleased he is to be a part of the OnForce marketplace. "We gain a whole new playing field by being an independent contractor with OnForce. As a service professional, we can continue to do what we do best which is be an expert provider of wide-area network implementations, network security and data protection solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes -- only now our playing field is throughout the entire United States instead of just through New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania."



Link High's team consists of Microsoft Certified System Engineers, Cisco Certified Network Associates, VMware Professionals as well as highly qualified, attentive account executives - all roles and responsibilities that are highly sought after in the OnForce marketplace. The full team is highly skilled at working together to find sensible IT solutions specifically customized to help their clients achieve their goals.



Not only will Link High have an opportunity to provide nationwide on-site service coverage for Link High clients outside the NJ/NY Metro area, but also Link High will build a national presence and reputation that will allow them to provide "just in time" serviceability while reducing high overhead costs.



About Link High Technologies

Link High Technologies is always available to show you how Link High is the right fit for your company. We won't just talk to you about the value of our services and our commitment to proactively monitor and maintain your network -- we will demonstrate for you.



Contact us at http://www.linkhigh.com if you would like to learn more or have a free Online Managed Services Assessment by calling us at (973) 659-1350.