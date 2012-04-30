Link High Supports Growing New York City Law Firm With Complete IT Support

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Law offices and attorneys make heavy use of technology. Look around a court room today, and you will see iPhones, iPads and other technology tools replacing the old guard of notebooks, expensive pens and piles of paper.



Link High understands that technology can be a lawyer’s closest ally, and knows the overall importance of technology in helping a law office provide the best services for its clients.



Link High’s latest client provides expert counseling and services to help New York businesses and residents deal with zoning, site surveys and other challenges. This 86-employee firm needed a trustworthy IT consulting business with the necessary expertise to support a robust New York City law office as well as a large enough team of IT professionals to address unique IT requirements of each member of this New York City law office’s team.



Link High supports all 86 workstations in addition to the firm’s three Windows servers, including Microsoft Exchange and other critical services used to communicate with clients, partners, etc.



In addition to the help desk located in their head office in New Jersey, Link High also provides the law firm with onsite support services twice per week. Most law offices and other businesses are best served by a combination of remote help desk services to take care of immediate needs and the luxury of a part-time IT professional on site to bounce ideas off of, discuss current technology trends with and satisfy the individual needs of their teams.



Link High specializes in helping law offices in New York, New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania to make the most efficient use of all kinds of technology but especially technology that is specific to their industries.



