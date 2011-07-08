Link High Technologies Becomes Authorized Partner With Lenovo

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2011 -- With Lenovo being one of the world's largest makers of personal computers, Link High Technologies is now excited to announce that they have been approved by Lenovo to be an authorized partner. This now enables Link High to sell and service the entire Lenovo line for an even faster and better client experience.



Since IBM sold off its Personal Computer (PC) division off to Lenovo, Lenovo has been known to be the leader in making innovative PCs. Many of the brands will be familiar to users as they include such greats as the historic ThinkPad® notebook. Throw in a mix of such products such as the ThinkCenter®, ThinkStation®, ThinkServer®, IdeaCenter®, and IdeaPad® sub-brands, and Lenovo has become a household and business name worldwide with their establishment of major operations being located on six continents.



Link High Technologies has now added Lenovo to their list of partners, realizing the tremendous value that the partnership will bring as it opens up new opportunities in providing bigger and better benefits for their customers.



"Our highly skilled and professional team at Link High Technologies consists of experts that are proficient in all Lenovo products. The knowledge and expertise they can provide to our clients will allow Link High to provide first-class Information Technology (IT) service and support to our clients. Our being a strong partner with Lenovo will allow us to gain first-hand knowledge from the Lenovo engineers that are always in the forefront for introducing new and innovative technology that we can pass off to our clients." -- Victor Liu, President, Link High Technologies.



Link High Technologies is a professional full service IT consulting company for the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas providing top-of-the-line computer networking services. in the computer service areas of Insurance Underwriters, Engineering, Education, Title Search, and many more. The company's team of highly-skilled professionals are always available to provide high-quality support to Small to Medium-sized Business (SMBs) who are needing maximum support services at an economical cost.



