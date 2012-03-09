Link High Technology Joins New Jersey Charter Schools Association

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- Link High Technology understands how important having the perfect IT strategy in place is for charter schools across the State of New Jersey.



“Supporting the New Jersey Charter School Association is important for our entire team at Link High”, said Link High President and CEO, Victor Liu. “We want to be part of the community that we specialize in. We have a long standing tradition of being involved in the education system here in New Jersey”.



Associate members with the New Jersey Charter School Association are a unique group of companies and organizations who are completely committed to providing effective, efficient and offer specialized programs and services directly to charter schools across New Jersey.



The New Jersey Charter School Association works with government, grassroots organization and charter schools to provide educational choice for New Jersey children.



Link High provides IT support across New Jersey to many different schools. Their specialized managed IT services work with overworked internal IT staff who need additional support on network monitoring, security and special projects such as server virtualization, virtual desktops and data backup solutions. Link High’s educational IT services also help schools who have no current IT staff but still require the best education-based IT solutions.



Link High Technologies is a Denville, NJ IT supportand consulting firm. Link High specializes in providing business across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York State with quality business technology support. With a focus on business continuity, disaster preparation and data security, Link High is the perfect consulting firm to help your business with your day-to-day IT requirements.



To learn more on Link High Education IT Supportsolutions in New Jersey visit http://www.linkhigh.comor call 973.659.1350