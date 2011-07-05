Link High Upcoming Small Business Telephone Webinar In July 2011

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2011 -- Just recently Link High Technologies released advance notice of inviting small businesses to its session on Small Biz Telephone Systems from Link High & Allworx. The webinar will take place starting at 11:00am EST on July 27, 2011.



The Product Division of Allworx Corporation is the developer, designer, marketer, and seller of a complete phone and network system specifically designed for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs).



Link High has teamed up with Allworx in support of the advanced capabilities and features of the Allworx phone systems as it is an overall perfect solution for many of the company's clients. As an authorized reseller of the Allworx products, Link High is able to provide clients with a Voice over IP (VoIP) Phone Solution that can be customized to meet their needs at a fraction of the cost for a higher level of functionality than the big boys can offer.



As Victor Liu, President of Link High Technologies explained, "Allworx products are the best in my mind for giving our clients the value they expect and need to conduct daily business in an easy and efficient manner. That is why we are offering this special webinar to explain in full detail the awesome features and capabilities of this hybrid phone system."



Link High has always been a strong advocate for providing maximum return on investment for their clients. The company has built a strong reputation for being a leader in providing expert computer services for small and midsize businesses in the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas. Since its roots In 1992 when the company started out as a humble retail computer shop in a busy strip mall on Route 10 in Denville, NJ in the heart of Morris County, Link High has grown with leaps and bounds into the company it is now -- a highly respectable major provider of wide-area network implementations, network security and data protection solutions.



Register today - Small Business Telephones Webinar.



About Link High Technologies

Link High Technologies, a Denville computer support firm is always available to show you how Link High is the right fit for your company. We won't just talk to you about the value of our services and our commitment to proactively monitor and maintain your network -- we will demonstrate for you.



Contact us here if you would like to learn more or have a free Online Managed Services Assessment by calling us at (973) 659-1350.