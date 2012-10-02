Link Training Offering in-House Bespoke Business Training to Companies Throughout the UK

Stockport, Cheshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- It has been proven the more training businesses provide to their employees and staff, the better prepared they are to execute their job duties and the more confident they feel about themselves as a worker and as a person.



But not all companies have the resources or know-how to properly train their employees.



Businesses are raving about the top-notch training courses offered by Link Training Solutions UK, one of the most flexible work-based accredited training providers in the UK. Used by thousands of delegates, employees and employers, Link Training offers a wide range of in-house bespoke business training packages and courses that can be delivered in 30 different languages. To accommodate the needs of clients, the company offers training within a business’ premise or alternatively can arrange a local venue at short notice.



Whether a company is interested in better equipping their employees with the skills they need to close or deal or needs to ensure their staff is proficient in effective communication, Link Training offers a multitude of training solutions. The company runs courses in health and safety, management, sales and marketing, food hygiene, negotiation skills management, neuro-linguistic programming, stress management, HR and training, and much more.



Link Training also specialises in offering bespoke courses, tailored to the needs of any company.



Past clients have praised the company for its detailed approach and unmatched flexibility.



Of the company’s courses, B Fox, Managing Director at Fox and Larkin Builders, said, “Health and safety plays a big role in the building and construction industry. The course was straight forward, easy to understand and in the long run will save us money.”



Karen Moffet, HR Director at Independent Childcare Group of Schools Ltd., said, “I was very impressed with Link Training Solutions’ expertise and how well they shared their knowledge during the course.”



For more than five years, Link Training Solutions has been the UK’s premier provider of training excellence. Accredited by organisations such as the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, the courses offered by the company not only provide employers and employees with the business skills they need, they also aim to improve people’s confidence and enthusiasm.



For more information about the training courses and packages available from Link Training Solutions, visit http://www.linktrainingsolutions.co.uk/



About Link Training Solutions UK

For more than five years, Link Training Solutions has been a leading UK based accredited training company. With a great range of courses, highly qualified trainers and unmatched flexibility, the company continues to offer employers and employees top-notch, results-focused bespoke training solutions.