Link Training Solutions Seeing Increased Course Signup by Businesses at Start of 2013

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Link Training Solutions is already seeing increasing numbers of UK businesses and organisations that are maximising their growth and that of their employees in the New Year through their wide variety of professional training courses. The accredited training company has been providing a fantastic range of professional training courses across multiple sectors for more than five years.



Over the last five years, thousands of delegates and their companies have benefited from the more than 70 training courses provided by Link Training Solutions. As 2013 begins, the accredited training company is seeing unprecedented early numbers of individuals and business that are seeking out their results-focused training model to develop the tools they need to drive their organisations and the careers of their employees to the next level.



“Our courses motivate people, helping them develop confidence and capability in their daily tasks whether that is helping to keep others safe, analysing a spreadsheet, selling a concept or presenting to the board,” said a Link Training Solutions spokesperson.



The range of accredited courses offered by Link Training Solutions covers every need of the individual and the business. Their Centre for Child and Adult Safeguarding delivers bespoke training courses that promote every aspect of safeguarding the vulnerable. A range of Health and Social Care training courses range from Safeguarding of Vulnerable Adults (SOVA) to Safe Handling of Medication, Infection Control and beyond. Their comprehensive series of Health and Safety courses cover all aspects of health and safety in the work environment.



A series of HR training courses are designed to pass on the skills that are essential in training and retaining the very best people for any UK business. In addition, a comprehensive array of Personal Development courses is designed to improve communication skills while enabling positive interaction between colleagues.



Link Training Solutions has a range of Sales Training, Marketing and Management courses specifically designed to improve productivity and revenue within a business while creating a harmonious, focused working environment. A series of leadership training courses is designed to help leaders bring out the very best in any team while dealing with any conflicts or problems within the workplace.



Alongside accredited training from organisations like the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, Link Training Solutions can develop, design and deliver in-house training programmes for any organisation. With open courses at venues all over the UK, their highly qualified and experienced trainers’ innovative and exciting approach keeps courses interactive and interesting. Alternatively, they can arrange venues for training at short notice or even deliver training on the client’s premises. Venues and trainers are also equipped to provide adequate services for trainees with special needs.



Link Training Solutions delivers the best quality training and service nationwide at a competitive price, and courses can be delivered in over 30 different languages. “Our goal is to make sure that delegates get training that exceeds the needs of their organization, said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.linktrainingsolutions.co.uk/



About Link Training Solutions

