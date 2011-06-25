Linkbuilding Gurus Launch New Site

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2011 -- Social Media Marketing Services (SMMS) recently launched its new website. As the gurus of social media marketing, SMMS provides a wealth of expanded link building resources for clients looking to increase Website traffic for their online brands and businesses.



“We’ve amassed the most effective link building tools on the internet at the best prices,” say the site’s owners. Our new site makes all of our solutions and low prices easily accessible and simple to understand for our growing client base.”



True to their name, Social Media Marketing Services is dedicated to providing low cost solutions for garnering thousands of Twitter followers, Facebook fans, Youtube views and generally higher site rankings to its clients to increase brand awareness on the Web. The submission service provides a variety of options to accomplish these goals cheaply, efficiently and quickly.



Linkbuilding is the single most critical element in SEO and means the difference between high traffic and obscurity for the smallest site to the biggest retailers and businesses. Backlinks are the engine that can drive traffic to a site via its content by connecting it to high profile sites.



SMMS has brought their expertise to bear so that clients can submit an unlimited amount of links to over 170 social sites instantly. The growth of the link building service and the new site has resulted in many clients receiving in excess of 100,000 visitors in less than a day through investment in the SMMS front-page social bookmarking services.



SMMS provides its clients with a variety of effective tools for improving site rankings including the ability to buy backlinks in a variety of forms including pyramids and linkwheels to garner views and higher ranking for a client’s Websites, articles, videos or hub. SMMS utilizes Xrumer site blasts to multiple platforms targeting a client’s chosen keywords as well as Digg to drive a client’s articles to the front page. Social Media Marketing Services also provides original and spun article creation and placement in its vast toolbox of services.



Unlike many of its competitors, SMMS prides itself on customer service, which is a hallmark of the new site. New accounts start within 24 hours resulting in an immediate flow of followers. While delivery times can vary from one to several days, the new SMMS site emphasizes that the small wait is worth it as their link building services are delivering real followers and real people unlike most competitors that deliver artificial followers generated by software.



“We took a look at many leading ways of advertising and totally revolutionized them,” say the owners. Our new site simplifies the process of creating an account, shopping and tracking order status, so the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.” For more information, please visit http://socialmediamarketingservices.us