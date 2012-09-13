LinkDir.com Launches Innovative Internet Marketing Directory for Web Marketing Professionals

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Marketing products and services on the internet provides its own very specific set of challenges- that’s why there are web marketing professionals who specialize in the field. The size and scale of the internet means that people often only ever see what they’re already looking for, and this can present a challenge for people with new and innovative products and services. Link Dir is a new website designed to provide an easily searchable database of internet marketing services and products across all aspects of internet marketing.



The site allows internet marketing product and service owners to place their offer in front of a highly targeted audience with one of the most cost effective internet marketing advertising models on the internet.



Visitors can look at listings that have been submitted by other professionals and manually authenticated by the Link Dir team, broken down by categories like graphic design, advertising networks, search engine optimization, web design and more. Each listing also comes with a user review option which allows visitors to see which services are highly regarded by other members of the community.



The site promises to be more than just a resource of premium internet marketing services with the recent addition of a forum and an article directory. The article directory could become one of the best sources of internet marketing information around according to LinkDir.com, a spokesperson explained more:



“We will be closely monitoring the quality of article submissions to ensure each article gives some value to our visitors. The article directory is great news for advertisers too as it will bring extra visitors to the site. Some internet marketers will be attracted to the site initially by the ability to add articles in a niche specific article directory while other visitors will find the site via searches for specific information which will bring them to the site for the first time. Both aspects are part of our marketing roll out to make LinkDir.com the number one resource for internet marketing products and services.”



About Link Dir

Link Dir is an internet marketing directory where internet marketers can browse and find the perfect services to suit their needs. Service providers can easily expose their services to a large volume of internet marketing consumers. For more information please visit: http://www.linkdir.com/