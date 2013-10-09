Linkhello Has Launched a New Tool for Social Automation

Lincoln, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- With growing awareness of people towards internet and spending lot of time in social networking sites, it is becoming very important for business to have their presence in social sites.



The various inexpensive platforms of social media allow unprecedented access to consumers, fans, and potential clients.



Many big companies already have their marketing team which spends their full time in promoting and branding in these social sites. They have paid tool to measure their promotions and campaigns, but still it involves lot of manual efforts.Twitter can also generate viral promotion to your business, if done rightly.



There are many tools which can automate or relax some of your manual work required to promote your message in various social sites. However majority of them are paid and has some limitations.



Looking at all these concerns, Linkhello has launched their tool for social automation.



Some features that make it really interesting to use:



1) Totally free: It’s free and always will be.

2) Simple and easy navigation: User can register easily and with very easy navigation, they can set up multiple profiles

3) Automate publishing /social sharing: Users can add their RSS feed and Linkhello will automatically grab content from rss feed and publish it to social sites.

4) Dashboard with reporting: Linkhello has a nice dashboard for social media management, tracking and reporting



Linkhello is definitely a must tool for:

- Agencies & Marketers

- Brands

- Small & Medium Business

- Celebrities



Contact:

Rajat Ghosh

Manager

http://www.linkhello.com

admin@linkhello.com