LinkHigh Assured Backup and Replication Offers Greater Security, Reliability

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- With its Assured Backup and Replication service, LinkHigh can ensure that all of your company’s data is stored on a secure server. And if disaster strikes, LinkHigh can have your data restored and your company back in business in a matter of minutes, thanks to Instant Recovery, one of three new technologies. Verification of Recovery promises that LinkHigh will stay on the job until the safe recovery of your data is confirmed. With Recovery Anywhere, data can be restored to any virtual machine or server.



“Our clients deserve the best managed services we can provide. The LinkHigh Assured Backup and Replication allows us to minimize our clients’ downtime and maximize their effectiveness. It’s a great offering,” said LinkHigh Technolgies president Victor Liu.



LinkHigh’s Assured Backup and Replication service also allows your employees to start getting back to work during the data recovery process. Less downtime means less money lost to lack of productivity. Continuous updates of your physical or virtual server means LinkHigh has the most up-to-date information ready to restore, should the need arise.



For top notch New Jersey IT Support and IT Consulting, consider Link High Technologies. They can be reached at 973-659-1350 or email sales@linkhigh.com.