LinkingSocial.com Takes the Lead in Providing Social Bookmarking in the Public

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LinkingSocial.com takes the lead in providing useful features and benefits in social bookmarking to public. This new site is packed with special features that bring numerous benefits to people as they visit the site and make use of the available sources presented in it. This is another great opportunity to individuals who wanted to have an easy access to a particular site while staying on the current page.



This website is designed to pave the way for new ways of managing, bookmarking, and mingling the categorized resources. It makes things easier and convenient since it is full of features for maximum benefits received as they share, add, annotate, or edit bookmarks of their web documents. They can organize their bookmarks in the most flexible ways and be able to develop their shared vocabularies soon. There are various online bookmark management services which are launched for the past years and LinkingSocial.com is one of them. It is capable of providing the best service for social bookmarking.



In this site, people can submit a new story and send their favorites, published news (popular links), get updated of other upcoming news, become part of groups in the social communities, or top users (be one of the social members. They simply have to register and create an account for them to explore all the links and services provided by Linking Social site. As people visit the site, they can view different news categories composed of a different topic to update other people who will be visiting the site also.



LinkingSocial.com aims to promote awareness to people that this site can help them a lot. Since it is a Do Follow social bookmarking site, there is a higher chance of obtaining higher Google page rank. This factor is very significant in promoting online market.



About LinkingSocial.com

LinkingSocial.com is situated in Dallas, Texas, and it is a Do Follow social bookmarking site allowing people to submit their content with a link to their site, service, product, etc. By simply registering, people will be able to have access to these features available.



To promote higher sales or drive traffic to your site, please visit and register at http://www.linkingsocial.com. Explore to discover more significant details about it. Register now and be a social member. Have the best source for networking and social news.



Contact: Robert Dunaway

Company: Linking Social – Your Source for Social News and Networking

E-mail: linkingsocial.com@gmail.com

Website: http://www.linkingsocial.com