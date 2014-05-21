LinkProcessor.com Announces New Link Indexing Service for Improving SERPs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Due to lack of regular link indexing service, many online marketers and website owners struggle for a long time, before they even see their websites getting indexed in search engines like Google. And, till the links get indexed, all the efforts and money spent on building these links are pretty much wasted. Addressing the issue, LinkProcessor.com recently announced its new link indexing services that will help webmasters in getting their links indexed faster and improving their search engine rankings in a relativelyshorter span of time.



There are different features provided as part of the service. The links can be scheduled for up to 30 days for every campaign that is run as part of the service provided by LinkProcessor.com. Through this service, the clients can send links automatically to Link Processor through any tool with simple RPC and API integration. Every link of the customer is processed through three different circles of indexing, crawling and link pushing.



Talking about the 3 circles of link processing, one of the senior SEO professionals at LinkProcessor.com stated - “We will send each and every link you submit to 3 circles of link processing. We will make sure that every link is getting maximum exposure. We will ensure that each of your links get attention from search engines, and get extra link juice that will pass power to all upper layers.”



Throwing light on ease of usage of the service, the founder of LinkProcessor.com was quoted as saying - “Just submit a link to us and we will do the rest. All you need is to do is just copy and paste your backlinks and we will do all the hard work. You don't need to worry about the technical details. Link Processor is a fully automated online service. The backend of our system contains strong servers that are working 24/7 to process your backlinks.”



Webmasters and SEO professionals looking to boosting the SERPs of their website can log on to LinkProcessor.com and leverage this powerful link indexing service.



About LinkProcessor.com

LinkProcessor.com is a team of SEO professionals and programmers with over 10 years of industry experience. It has clients from all different sections of industries and businesses.



Through the new service, the website guarantees 100% link crawling, which in turn, ensures that search engines find the backlinks to a websites sooner. http://linkprocessor.com/