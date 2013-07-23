Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Links Group of Companies has been offering their expertise to new entrants into the Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets for over 10 years. Businesses looking to establish or expand their footprint by setting up a new company in the United Arab Emirates or Qatar can rely on the professional consulting services provided by Links Group. Our team of specialists assist in obtaining onshore licenses and business permits, along with consulting on legal requirements for setting up a business in the desired location.



“We work with each client according to their time frame and budget, assisting in all the procedures needed to form a company in Dubai, Qatar, or Abu Dhabi. This allows owners to concentrate on their business from day one by eliminating time wastage and red tape,” says group managing director Stuart Curtis. Links Group of Companies simplifies the establishment of commercial presence in the Middle East by assisting in the process of company formation, obtaining resident and employment visas, and providing consulting in the legalities of doing business in UAE and Qatar. All company formation procedures are expertly handled by the Links Group in a timely and thorough manner.



Links Group provides unparalleled business services and works with clients during company formation and beyond by providing access to local support, legal structures, valuable networking opportunities, affinity partners, direct government departments, and business group activities. The company has direct access to Government Department and Ministries, creating an uncomplicated and streamlined approach to business setup.



About Links Group

Links Group was founded in Dubai, UAE in 2002 and has expanded to include offices in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Doha, Qatar. Links Group of Companies is the only company formation firm that is associated with the Foreign Investment Office (FDI) of the Dubai Economic Department. The team at Links Group has more than 40 years of collective expertise in company formation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. Businesses looking to setup or expand to the Middle East should visit www.linksgroup.com.



