Links of London Land at the Jewel Hut

The new range almost shouts its connection to one of the world’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities, a metropolis that is sure to become even more popular and ubiquitous with the arrival of the Olympic flame next year to herald the start of the Games of the XXX Olympiad.



Links of London began as a small collection that was sold from exclusive West End store Harvey Nichols during the early 1990’s. From these small beginnings, the range has grown to its present size and range of designs. With nearly 20 years of experience, the expert jewellers from Links of London believe in combining design and function to bring contemporary classics to jewellery fans in the UK capital and beyond.



The collection offers the fashion must-haves you would expect and those extra special pieces that may just prove a nice surprise. Whether a nodding dog, champagne bubble blower or disco diva charm, Links’ extensive range of charms will offer something for every jewellery lover to treasure.



Favourite charms can be added to an 18ct gold ‘sweetie’ bracelet ready for the wearer to display with pride, while the brand new 2012 collection features specially branded Olympics-related pieces perfect for those who can’t wait for next year’s celebrations.



The materials used in the range are rather more exotic than those which might be found naturally in London. Consisting of Sterling Silver and 18ct Gold pieces, there is much within the collection to inflame the passion of the jewellery connoisseur.



Many of the pieces in the prestigious range also include diamonds. All Links of London diamonds and precious stones are hand selected to ensure that they are at the zenith of purity and colour. Jewellery fans can rest assured that these high quality items contain diamonds that are sourced from mines that are part of the Kimberley process and are therefore certified as not arising from conflict zones or contributing money to the purchase of arms for use in civil wars.



Links of London is just the latest popular brand to feature online at the Jewel Hut. Joining other signature brands such as Pandora bracelets and Thomas Sabo, Links is expected to become a bestseller thanks to its existing high profile and celebrity endorsements by the likes of Cat Deeley.



