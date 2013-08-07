LINN Energy Senior Notes Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased LINN Energy 11.75 percent Senior Notes due 2017, LINN Energy 9.875 percent Senior Notes due 2018, LINN Energy 6.25 percent Senior unsecured Notes due 2019, and / or LINN Energy 6.500% Senior Notes due 2019, was announced concerning potential securities laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of LINN Energy 11.75 percent senior notes due 2017, LINN Energy 9.875 percent senior notes due 2018, LINN Energy 6.25 percent senior unsecured notes due 2019, and / or LINN Energy 6.500% Senior Notes due 2019, have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of LINN Energy 11.75 percent senior notes due 2017, LINN Energy 9.875 percent senior notes due 2018, LINN Energy 6.25 percent senior unsecured notes due 2019, and / or LINN Energy 6.500% Senior Notes due 2019 concerning whether a series of statements regarding LINN Energy’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Earlier in 2013 an investor who purchased shares of Linn Energy LLC filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Linn Energy LLC in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 28, 2011 and July 1, 2013. The plaintiff alleges that Defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Linn Energy LLC engaged in improper accounting for its hedging strategy, including the failure to properly treat certain hedging costs invested in derivatives as expenses, that Linn Energy LLC was overstating the cash flow available for distribution to unit holders by improperly using non-GAAP financial measures to account for certain derivatives including put options on natural gas, that Linn Energy’s energy production was not increasing, despite its heavy capital expenditures, and that as a result of the foregoing, Linn Energy’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On July 1, 2013, LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE) and LinnCo, LLC (Nasdaq:LNCO) announced that they have been notified by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its Fort Worth Regional Office has commenced a private, non-public inquiry regarding LINN Energy and LinnCo. The SEC has requested the preservation of documents and communications that are potentially relevant to, among other things, LinnCo's proposed merger with Berry Petroleum Company, and LINN Energy and LinnCo's use of non-GAAP financial measures and hedging strategy.



Those who purchased shares of LINN Energy 11.75 percent senior notes due 2017, LINN Energy 9.875 percent senior notes due 2018, LINN Energy 6.25 percent senior unsecured notes due 2019, and / or LINN Energy 6.500% Senior Notes due 2019, have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com