Fast Market Research recommends "LINN Energy to Expand its Operation in Wyoming by Acquiring Jonah and Pinedale Properties from BP for $1.03 Billion - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Linn Energy, LLC, (Linn) has agreed to acquire the Jonah and Pinedale properties in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming from BP America Production Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BP plc (BP), for a purchase consideration of $1.03 billion in cash. The company intends to fund the acquisition with proceeds from borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The acquisition will provide Linn with a significant operated position in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and RBC Richardson Barr are acting as financial advisors to Linn for the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before July 31, 2012, subject to closing conditions and a preferential right of purchase. The transaction implies deal values of $42,123.29 per boe of daily production and $8.42 per boe of proved (1P) reserves.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Rationale behind acquisition of Jonah and Pinedale Properties by Linn
- Stratigic benefits for the companies involved in the transaction
- Geography covered - US
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop a sound understanding of the major M&A's, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures undertaken by Linn.
- Rationale behind the acquisition of Jonah and Pinedale properties.
- Identify the reason of Linn acquiring Jonah and Pinedale properties from BP
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- LINN Energy to Acquire Oil and Gas Properties in Texas and Oklahoma - A Move to Expand its Footprint in the Region and Mark its Entry into the Cleveland Play - Deal Analysis from GlobalData
- Linn Energy, LLC (LINE) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Pacific Rubiales Energy to Expand its E&P Portfolio in Peru by Acquiring 49% Interest in Block Z-1 from BPZ Energy for $335m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData
- Crescent Point Energy Expands its Core Business of Light and Medium Oil by Acquiring the Remaining 87.2% Stake in Reliable Energy for $100m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData
- Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Talisman Energy Inc. (TLM) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- BP To Acquire 30% Stake In 23 Oil And Gas Blocks From Reliance Industries: BP's Move To Expand Its Presence In Emerging Market - Deal Analysis From GlobalData
- General Electric Company (GE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Nextraction Energy Corp. (NE) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile