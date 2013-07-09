LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) shares over potential securities laws violations by LinnCo LLC and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) concerning whether a series of statements by LinnCo LLC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Jan. 11, 2012 LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE) announced that it planed to conduct a public offering of 17,000,000 units of its limited liability company interests.On Oct. 2, 2012 LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE) announced that LinnCo, LLC (Nasdaq:LNCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LINN Energy, has commenced an initial public offering of 30,250,000 common shares representing limited liability company interests in LinnCo. On Oct. 11, 2012 LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE) announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 30,250,000 common shares of LinnCo, LLC (Nasdaq:LNCO) at $36.50 per common share.



On February 21, 2013 LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE), LinnCo, LLC (Nasdaq:LNCO) and Berry Petroleum Company (NYSE:BRY) announced the signing of a merger agreement pursuant to which LINN Energy and LinnCo will acquire all of Berry Petroleum’s outstanding shares for total consideration of $4.3 billion, including the assumption of debt. Under the terms of the agreement, LinnCo has agreed to issue 1.25 common shares for each common share of Berry Petroleum Company outstanding prior to the merger. The consideration to be received by Berry Petroleum shareholders is valued at $46.2375 per NYSE:BRY share based on LinnCo's closing price as of February 20, 2013.



Units of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) reached in April 2013 $42.80 per share.



Then on July 1, 2013, LINN Energy, LLC (Nasdaq:LINE) and LinnCo, LLC (Nasdaq:LNCO) announced that they have been notified by the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that its Fort Worth Regional Office has commenced a private, non-public inquiry regarding LINN Energy and LinnCo. The SEC has requested the preservation of documents and communications that are potentially relevant to, among other things, LinnCo's proposed merger with Berry Petroleum Company, and LINN Energy and LinnCo's use of non-GAAP financial measures and hedging strategy.



Units of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO) dropped from $37.07 per unit on July 1, 2013, to $23.405 per unit on July 5, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of LinnCo LLC (NASDAQ:LNCO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com