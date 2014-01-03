Linosports, a Leading Gym Equipment Manufacturer Bigger in Profits, Lower in Investments

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Get the most attractive deals at Linosports, a leading gym equipment manufacturer. This, China’s leading gym equipment exporter provides a full range of commercial fitness equipment to all gym owners. In fact, being the China’s top and most trusted gym equipment provider, Linosports is honored to provide clients with the highest quality gym equipment at relatively low prices.



When it comes to the most sought after china gym equipment, Linosports is matchless, ensuring a less price and high quality deal to its customers. While elaborating it further, a spokesperson stated, “We are dedicated to finding a balance between good user experience and economical affordability on commercial gym equipment. We provide help to our clients such as gyms distributors to achieve sustainable and fast business growth.”



Linosports is one of the leading gym equipment suppliers in China, with their offices in major cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and international office in North America; it’s a fast developing giant of commercial fitness equipment.



Above all, it is not only the price that is unbeatable but their quality is absolutely unparalleled too. The fitness machines manufactured by Linosports are inspected thoroughly after its designing and production to ensure its stability during exercise sessions. Always putting the attention towards the quality and the benefit of its customers, Linosports has been the top choice among the fitness clubs in China and countries worldwide.



Furthermore, as they also deal in home fitness equipment for personal use, retail buyers can buy them at attractive wholesale prices. Being a loyal gym equipment manufacturer to its customers, Linosports is passionate to bring the very best for the customers.



About Linosports

Linosports was founded in 2006 with a registered capital of 5,000,000RMB. It is a leading company specialized in manufacturing commercial fitness equipment of a wide range of cardiovascular machine and strength machine. They have established a complete set of system including design, production and inspection and always take on the advanced technique and exquisite craft to make their products better in quality. Their engineers combine science and creativity to design high-quality cardiovascular and strength products. With a durable range of products, they are catering to meet different demands of clubs, governments, enterprise, and individuals.



For more information, please visit http://www.linosports.net



Contact:-

2001# Block B,

Huanqiu Plaza,

No.18 Taolin RD,

Pudong New area,

Shanghai China



T:+862160649523

F:+862160649522

Email:sales@linosports.net