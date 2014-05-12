Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- LinoSports now announces their new range of Gym equipment for sale.LinoSports has a vast collection of some of the best collection of gym equipment for sale. Now all those workout buffs and fitness enthusiasts can explore the benefits of the finest range of gym equipment, that too at affordable prices. This is also a lucrative business deal for gym proprietor. They can buy the new collection of gym equipment and thus expand their business.All gym equipment of LinoSports are robust and user-friendly. Their range of equipment consists of cardio workout machines, weight lifting instruments, exercise gears,and many more. They offer equipment which are crafted keeping in mind the need of the hour. Their innovatively designed range of gym equipment is perfect for hotels, health clubs, colleges, sporting centers,etc.



One of the representatives from the company states,“An intense workout freak, just a health enthusiast or a valiant weight training buff, whatever is your profile, the sturdy and feature packed range of strength machines, Cardio workout equipment and weight training kits at LinoSports make sure you will never miss on the best equipment and options to train. Our China gym equipment range is a blend of leading edge technology, inventive craftsmanship and supreme quality material to serve the workout urges of every training enthusiast.”



They are an ardent manufacturer of high end gym equipment in China. Their products are delivered around 80 countries of the world and their clients are constantly pleased with the kinds of products and services they offer.



About LinoSports

LinoSports is a leading company specialized in manufacturing commercial fitness equipment of a wide range of cardiovascular machine and strength machine. They have established a complete set of system including design, production and inspection and always take in the advanced technique and exquisite craft to make their products better in quality. Their engineers, who are from branded company, combine science and creativity to design high-quality cardiovascular and strength products. With strong designing capacity, exquisite production craft and strict quality control, their fitness equipment are popular in domestic and overseas markets.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.linosports.net



Contact Details:

NO.1301 Ziguang Building, 341 Shangcheng Rd,

Pudong New area, Shanghai China



T: +86 21 6064 9523

F: +86 21 6064 9522