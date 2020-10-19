Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global Linux Operating System market size is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Linux Operating System Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.



The Covid-19 pandemic has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across majority of the countries are taking in strict actions to control the spread of the disease. Despite the impact of coronavirus outbreak on several businesses, it is likely to have a minimal impact on the Linux-OS vendors across the world. The market will witness quick recovery in the post-coronavirus outbreak era.



The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.



List of Key Players for Linux Operating System Market



- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

- Arch Linux

- Canonical Ltd. (United Kingdom)

- ClearCenter (US)

- Debian (US)

- Elementary, Inc. (US)

- Slackware Linux Project(US)

- IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.) (US)

- Zorin Group (Ireland)

- MontaVista Software, LLC (US)

- Oracle Corporation (US)

- Plesk International GmbH (SolvasVM) (Switzerland)

- SUSE Group (Germany)



Linux operating system market are used in several applications by major companies across the world. They are used to develop several coding languages and build embedded systems on a large scale. The increasing adoption of cloud platforms in Linux-based OS will allow applications across diverse industry verticals. The ease of availability of cloud platforms as well open-source codes over the internet will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies operating across the world will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investment in the adoption of cloud-based applications derived through Linux OS will contribute to the growing demand for the product across the world. Moreover, the use of Linux operating systems market by major companies such as Facebook will create several opportunities for market growth.



Major Segments for Linux Operating System Market



- By Distribution



Virtual Machines

Servers

Desktops



- By End-use



Commercial/Enterprise

Individual



- By Region Linux Operating System Market



North America (US and Canada)

Europe ( Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth:



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the Linux Operating System Market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. In December 2017, ClearCenter announced that it has completed the acquisition of Minebox IT Services. Through this acquisition, the company will look to enhance ClearOS. ClearCenter will look to capitalize on Minebox's blockchain based decentralized platform with the ClearOs. This acquisition will help the companies offer improved customer services, by providing enhanced Linux-OS platforms across the world. ClearCenter's acquisition of Minebox will not just help the company grow but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.



Industry Developments:



December 2019:Elementary, Inc. announced the launch of Elementary OS 5.1 Hera linux distribution with the aim of providing more refined end-user experience, and improved productivity for new users.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the Linux Operating System Market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest Linux Operating System Market share?



