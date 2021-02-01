Linwood Jackson Jr. Shows How to Maintain a Healthy Devotional Life in Latest Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- There is more health in three words of His thoughts than there is in the best and most uplifting sentence a man can share.



In the Bible, love is not a sensual or emotional term. To love in its Biblical and purest sense is to edify, and to edify is to improve or renovate the inward person, mentally and spiritually. So why then do so many of us find it difficult to love ourselves, even in these times of increased introspection, self-awareness and self-acceptance? Like many others, Linwood Jackson, Jr. realized that by failing to love himself he was failing to fully embrace the Bible's major teachings of self-development. By examining and practicing the counsels of the Bible, Jackson believes that knowledge of our intentions will reach the conscience of the conversation, awakening the individual to their personal duty towards self; that knowledge in turn being revealed to self, and others. This transformation of the mind is what the Bible's wisdom is after; the intention is a rational human being governed by a conscience that is mentally and spiritually regenerated without any thing but that wisdom engraved on the heart. The goal is to possess self for benevolently employing self, and in order to accomplish this task, the heart of the person must be reframed within their thoughts and feelings by the living God's wisdom.



Perfecting & Reforming Personal Religion explores through the Bible's counsel the cause and remedy for the spiritual menu of the heart and mind. Just as eating junk food harms the physical body, exposing oneself to spiritual junk food will harm the spiritual life. Jackson advises the reader to consider their personal, mental and devotional nourishment, encouraging the cultivation of faith in the living of God's name and will. Because our faith's higher learning cannot exist without a Counselor and Governor, Perfecting & Reforming Personal Religion relays and explains to the reader that they have a High Priest and a heavenly Sanctuary to commune with for knowledgeable confidence. The events occurring from the cross, and then into the heavenly Sanctuary, are examined to help the reader know their individual responsibility to their conversation's growth and development. Through such a course, the reader is brought back to Eden, where a revived and reformed creation received the sign of the Creator's authority for its faith. The seventh day in light of the work of faith with power is then investigated to help inform the reader of creation's present course and manner, that by carefully and patiently learning of and applying to the will of the Lord our Father, we may rightly honor both His Word and mankind after first experimenting with His Faith for mental and moral recuperation.



Linwood Jackson Jr., embraced the teachings of God in adulthood, and has found the Bible to be an enriching and life-affirming force for change and for good; he has since opened his heart up to humanity entirely. The message he shares with readers is that there is no right or conscious benefit to an inherited religious tradition, but that rather this force or understanding is what the living God teaches through His Bible, allowing men and women to operate in all of the fullness of their thoughts and feelings, not only for themselves, but for others. Jackson believes that if we are to reach our highest potential we must follow God's instructions to develop and possesses ourselves first, in order to better help those around us.



About Linwood Jackson, Jr.

Linwood Jackson, Jr., lives in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the author of three books; Heaven's Genuine & Counterfeit Ministry; A Fallen Record: The Christian Transgression; and A Battle Of Hosts: The Controversy Of The Sixth Seal; all were published in 2018. Perfecting & Reforming Personal Religion by Linwood Jackson, Jr., RRP $30.00 hardback, is available to buy online from retailers including amazon.com and can be ordered from all good bookstores.



