Lion City Limo Announces Expanded Services and Revamped Website

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Many people think of limousine service in connection to and from airports, and this causes them to miss out on other great times to hire a limo. To help dispel this misconception, Lion City Limo (http://www.lioncitylimo.com.sg/) today announced its new limousine services, including chauffeured limousine transfers. It also announced its recent site redesign, which makes it much easier to check prices and hire limousines and other vehicles.



Its new chauffeured limousine transfers take renters to and from major events like the Singapore F1 Race. Hiring a limo is a great way to travel between hotels and the race, or from the race to a bar and then to a hotel. The company offers a wide variety of vehicle choices for these events. They range from large limousine sedans all the way to 45-seat buses. The buses are great for tour groups and large corporate teams. There is also a van/bus that's about half that size, for groups that are too big for a limousine but too small for a full bus.



"Through the years, we have had several customers tell us that they wished limos were available for more than airport rides," said Jeremy Tan of Lion City Limo. "Once we had enough demand, we realized that it was time to expand and offer transfer service to major events as part of our regular business. This allows us to meet every need for a limousine Singapore."



Lion City Limo's new services don't just extend to major public events. They also provide service to meet clients' personal schedules. Clients can be individuals or corporations, so it's easy to set up limo rides for any occasion.



The company hasn't stopped with typical one-off limousine rides. It has also started offering specialized wedding car rental Singapore (http://www.lioncitylimo.com.sg/wedding-car/). "Hiring a limo for a wedding lets the new couple leave the festivities in grand style," Tan said. "For an even bigger impact, limos can be rented to bring the most honored guests in before the wedding starts."



Another new thing about Lion City Limo is its website. The site now makes it very easy to see which vehicles are available for hire and choose one for a particular event. A drop-down menu specifically mentions things like weddings, corporate events, airport transfers, personal chauffeurs, and travel from Singapore to Malaysia.



"We have plenty of clients who need limousines for trips that involve both Singapore and Malaysia," Tan added. "Therefore, our drivers are trained to know the roads in both locations. This makes it easy to get to any Malaysian location in luxury."



About Lion City Limo

Lion City Limo offers limousine services for transfers in Singapore to and from airports, special events, or private occasions. The company can serve anyone going to or from an event in either Singapore or Malaysia. It provides vehicles ranging from sedan limousines to full-sized buses. Recently, it revamped its site to be easier to use and expanded its event transfer and private occasion services.