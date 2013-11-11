Lionel Little Lines Polar Express Train Set, a Worthy Christmas Present

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Christmas mornings are extra special as this is the time when kids are all charged up to open their surprise presents under the tree. This is also the time to give kids the gift of knowledge. The new Lionel Little Lines Polar Express Train Set 1 captures the true essence of this Christmas morning and gives kids plenty to explore.



What is so amazing about this train set is that unlike other sets available in the market, it is very much for real. The set comes with 44 pieces which include complete layout of track switches, suspension bridge with stone arches, finely-detailed train with a steam engine and more. The complete train set creates an experience that fills play time with fun, imagination, creativity and a lot more. The detailing is impeccable and so is the design of this train set. It comes with both o gauge and g gauge trains which makes the set unique.



From what the season looks like, sets like these are going to vanish soon. Given how popular the brand has been in this particular category of toys, the supply is not going to last for a long time and this is the reason why the demand for the Lionel Little Lines Polar Express Train Set continues to go up.



To help customers interested in purchasing this product get the best deal out there and to educate them about the product, a special section on Lionel Little Lines Polar Express Train Set reviews has been launched. This section has everything from product features to uses etc. To know more and get right into the action, log onto http://topkidstrainset.com/



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