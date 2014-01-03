Lionelrenard.com Launches Exclusive Line of Natural Sulfate Free Hair Care Products

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Consumer statistics reveal the beauty industry generates approximately $159 billion dollars each year with average women spending more than $50,000 on hair care products alone over the course of a lifetime. The problem with these figures lies in the type of hair care products being purchased. Many over-the-counter products, as well as their salon formulated counterparts, are filled with potentially harmful chemicals; some shampoos and conditioners claiming to be all natural also contain these substances. In an effort to provide healthy and effective alternatives, celebrity hair stylist in Los Angeles Lionel Renard recently launched his line of truly natural hair care products.



Said Renard, "When developing my luxury hair care line, my primary focus was to create healthy beauty products that would outshine the standards most common companies adhere to. Leaving out the harmful sodium, sulfates and paraben seemed to me the way to go, and I added accents of tropical fruits and citrus fragrances that take my clients away to an exotic oasis. They leave hair healthy, shiny and soft, and my clients can certainly feel the difference."



Studies indicate certain sulfates used in the majority of shampoos can be extremely harmful with prolonged use. Sodium Laureth Sulfate, which is found in a number of shampoos, undergoes a transformation process when used, becoming dioxane; this is a well known carcinogen. Though several companies currently substitute Ammonium Laureth Sulfate for its Sodium based equivalent, this substance is also carcinogenic. Parabens used in a number of conditioning products are not particularly harmful; however, though their purpose is to produce a glossy effect, they actually weigh hair down and leave a dulling residue over time.



Current clients give rave reviews to Renard's salon, noting his welcoming nature as well as his unrivaled ingenuity for unique hairstyles. Renard's salon offers services to men, women and children alike with unparalleled attention to detail, his clientele states. In addition to the traditional cut, color and styling services, his salon also features both classic and thermal relaxing, color gloss and toner, masque treatments, brow shaping and tinting, as well as the highly sought after hair extensions Los Angeles residents desire for dramatic changes in their hair's appearance. Renard provides Keratin treatments for smoothing the hair and producing a glossy sheen. Highly skilled makeup artists are also on staff. His clients have deemed his salon the best hair salon in Los Angeles.



Renard concluded, "Whether my clients want a simple cut and blow-dry or they need a complete makeover for a special occasion, I ensure the mirror reflects their true beauty once my services are complete. My line of hair care products is simply an extension of the services I offer in my salon. With my products, my clients are able to continue the highest level of healthy hair care at home without the harmful effects of cheap, poorly formulated products."



About lionelrenard.com

Providing the highest level of care and uniquely formulated beauty products, Lionel Renard offers a full array of salon services. Founder Lionel Renard has opened his first salon in the Los Angeles area and devotes his experience in excess of 20 years to catering to the needs of his high-end clientele.