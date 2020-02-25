Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The Lip Balm Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Lip Balm market are L'Oréal S.A (France), Nivea Seoul Ltd. (Beiersdorf) (South Korea), Unilever (United Kingdom), Maybelline LLC (L'Oréal S.A) (United States), Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.) (India), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom), Revlon (MacAndrews & Forbes) (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Carma Labs Inc. (United States) and Burt's Bees (United States) etc.



Lip balm is wax-like preparation typically applied to the lips to moisturize and relieve cracked, dry lips. Usually, lip balm contains beeswax, carnauba wax, camphor, cetyl alcohol, lanolin, paraffin, and petrolatum, among other ingredients. On the basis of types, lip balm is segmented as solid cream lip balm and liquid gel balm. Further, lip balm is classified as stick lip balm and Tin lip balm. Currently, the use of natural or organic ingredient lip balm is trending in the market. Increasing disposable income among working women and growing awareness of cosmetic products robust the growth of Global Lip Balm market. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Awareness of Cosmetic Products and Increasing Disposable Income among Women.



The Global Lip Balm segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solid Cream Lip Balm, Liquid Gel Lip Balm), Application (Lip balm for women, Lip balm for men, Lip balm for baby, Other dedicated lip balm)



The Global Lip Balm Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

? Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

? Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

? Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

? Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Lip Balm market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Lip Balm Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Lip Balm Market:

The report highlights Lip Balm market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Lip Balm, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Lip Balm Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018 L'Oréal has finally acquired German natural beauty company, Logocos Naturkosmetik AG to strengthen its lip balm and lipstick portfolio. Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, the German beauty company is manufacturing natural cosmetic products with extracts and natural ingredients derived from organic farming. With this acquisition, L'Oréal has planned to expand the sales of Logocos Naturkosmetik brands internationally with brand name Logona and Sante.



Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness of Cosmetic Products

- Increasing Disposable Income among Women



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Organic Lip Balm



Restraints

- Side Effects Associated With Use of Lip Balm



Opportunities

- Product Innovation will Create New Opportunity for Lip Balm Market



