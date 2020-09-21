Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Lip Balm Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Lip Balm Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lip Balm. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are L'Oréal S.A (France), Nivea Seoul Ltd. (Beiersdorf) (South Korea), Unilever (United Kingdom), Maybelline LLC (L'Oréal S.A) (United States), Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.) (India), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom), Revlon (MacAndrews & Forbes) (United States), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Carma Labs Inc. (United States) and Burt's Bees (United States).



Lip balm is wax-like preparation typically applied to the lips to moisturize and relieve cracked, dry lips. Usually, lip balm contains beeswax, carnauba wax, camphor, cetyl alcohol, lanolin, paraffin, and petrolatum, among other ingredients. On the basis of types, lip balm is segmented as solid cream lip balm and liquid gel balm. Further, lip balm is classified as stick lip balm and Tin lip balm. Currently, the use of natural or organic ingredient lip balm is trending in the market. Increasing disposable income among working women and growing awareness of cosmetic products robust the growth of Global Lip Balm market.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Awareness of Cosmetic Products and Increasing Disposable Income among Women.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Lip Balm Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness of Cosmetic Products

- Increasing Disposable Income among Women



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Organic Lip Balm



Restraints

- Side Effects Associated With Use of Lip Balm



Opportunities

Product Innovation will Create New Opportunity for Lip Balm Market



The Global Lip Balm Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solid Cream Lip Balm, Liquid Gel Lip Balm), Application (Lip balm for women, Lip balm for men, Lip balm for baby, Other dedicated lip balm)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



