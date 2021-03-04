Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Lip Powder Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Lip Powder Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lip Powder. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Key Players in This Report Include,

L'Oreal(France), Chanel (United Kingdom), Beiersdorf (Germany), Avon Products (United States), Amway(United States), Estee Lauder (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Revlon(United States), LVMH(France) and Huda Beauty (United Arab Emirates)



Definition:

Lip powder is lipstick in powder form, offering a different finish and feel than classic creams, liquids and stains. The magic happens when you swipe them on: the pigment-packed dust melts into lips upon contact, leaving behind a thin veil of matte or metallic colour.Lip powders are formulated with silica, which helps the pigment spread smoothly, and often contain hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, coconut oil and glycerin.



Market Drivers

- The Lip powder market is registering major demand for lipstick products from the working women population.



Market Trend

- The use of lip powder, especially in matte lipsticks is the latest trend



Restraints

- High cost associated with lip powder



Opportunities

- The inclination toward social media marketing is one of the major opportunities being exhibited in the lip powder market. Social media marketing is becoming increasingly popular in the promotion of beauty products, which includes lip powder



Challenges

- Substitute availability



The Global Lip Powder Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Lip Powder Palettes, Lip Powder Pens), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Ingredients (Silica, Vitamin E, Coconut oil, Glycerin, Others), Age Group (Under 18 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 30-45 Years Old, Above 45 Years Old)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



