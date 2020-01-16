Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Lipid Panel Testing Market report gives key measurements available status of the Manufacturers and is a significant wellspring of direction and bearing for organizations and people inspired by the Industry. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the Lipid Panel Testing market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This report also focuses on key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, future roadmap, revenue and 2026 forecast.



Some of the major players operating in the global Lipid Panel Testing market are Abbott, AccuTech, LLC, Avanti Polar Lipids., Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ?PTS Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Sonora Quest Laboratories, ?PTS Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc., Cleveland HeartLab, Inc, Beaumont Health, WellnessFX, InOut Labs, and others.



Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 29.50 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, "Global Lipid Panel Testing Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026".



Market Drivers



Rising aging population worldwide is the factor driving the market growth

Increasing cases of hypertension worldwide will also propel the growth of the market

Growing demand for high quality medical solutions is also driving growth the market growth

Technological advancement and development in lipid panel testing market will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints



High healthcare expenditure will restrain the market growth

Fewer profit margins for operator in the market will also hamper the market growth

Global Lipid Panel Testing Market Detailed Segmentation:-



By Disease



Hyperlipidemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Hyperlipoproteinemia

Tangier Disease

By End- Use Industry



Home Based Testing Kits

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others



Key Developments in the Market:



In May 2017, Atonomics A/S announced that they have received CE marking for their first lipid test panel under their trace platform. Trace is a platform which is a specially designed self-testing platform so that one can get accurate results at low cost. The main aim of the launch is to get lab accuracy in a user friendly format.



In April 2017, PTS Diagnostics announced that they have received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for expansion of HDL cholesterol (HDL) to 120 mg/dL for their PTS Panels lipid panel test strips. Now this, lipid panel test strip has the ability to measure 20 to 120 mg/dLf level of HDL. The main aim was to meet the requirement of the consumer for CardioChek system to measure high HDL cholesterol level.

Global Lipid Panel Testing Market Report includes Major TOC points:



1 Introduction



Objectives Of The Study

Market Definition

Overview Of Global Lipid Panel Testing Market

Limitations

Markets Covered

2Market Segmentation



1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview



1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities



3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

3.3 Rise In Awareness Among The Population

3.4 Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

….

4 Executive Summaries



5 Premium Insights



6 Regulatory Procedure



7 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Type



8 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, by disease type



9 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Deployment



10 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By End User



11 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Distribution Channel



12 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, By Geography



13 Global Lipid Panel Testing Market, Company Landscape



1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile



1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!



