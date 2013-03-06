Lipo 6 - Why Is It the Best Fat Burner for Men and Women

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Manufactured by Nutrex Research in the US, Lipo 6 is a pioneer of fat burning liquid capsules established in 2005. The effects of this highly sought after liquid capsule have been developed with the help of extensive lab research. Nutrex Research as a company stands proudly with a decade of excellence in production and distribution of weight loss supplements.



Lipo 6 is a liquid based capsule especially formulated for men after years of research and contains the following ingredients:



Synephrine HCL

Synthetic 99% Guggulsterones Z&E 1:1

Yohimbine HCL

Bioperine

Caffeine Anhydrous



Lipo 6 Black



The ingredients in Lipo 6 are formulated to suppress food cravings, while using up the body's fatty tissue as a source of energy. They give the user a boost of energy as well as keep metabolic rates high. Initially some people might experience difficulty in consumption of the capsule in the first few days. The recommended beginning dosage is 2 capsules in a day. The first dose is to be taken 30 minutes prior to breakfast and the second is to be taken in the afternoon 30 minutes before a planned workout. The dose is advised to be increased to 4 capsules in a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon. It is cautioned to take Lipo 6 at least before six hours of sleeping.



Weight watchers who used Lipo 6 had different reviews on the product. While some experienced dramatic results within the first week of use, losing up to 3 pounds coupled with a healthy diet plan and exercise, most people said that it had more of a placebo effect on the brain and the supplement only acts as a boost giver to those who regularly did weight training. cardio exercise and lifting.



One of the men who had used Lipo 6 affirmed that he lost a significant amount of weight in a short period of time but also had an energy crash during the afternoon before he could take his second dose.



About Lipo 6

Lipo 6 is a great help for stimulating fat loss. Which means that the body burns more fat while eating an average diet. The ingredient Guggulsterone is naturally found in plants which has a direct impact on the thyroid gland and unlike other supplements, it does not stimulate the nervous system that causes jitters. While results may vary from man to man, Lipo 6 has more success stories to tell than of failure. Although it does not have any consistent side effects, people complained that it does not give the required energy boost after the first few weeks.



Click Here to Visit Lipo 6 Official Website