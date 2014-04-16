Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Liposuction choices in 2014 and the background to the changes in technology used for liposuction are the subject of the latest educational video from Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka.



In his latest video, Dr Lycka highlights the commonly asked questions he gets about choosing liposuction. He then outlines the development of liposuction over the years, explains how liposuction is done today, and the body areas it can help with fat removal.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.