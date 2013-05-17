Liposuction Expert Speaks About About Non Surgical Liposuction Alternatives to Independent Market Research Company

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- No one can doubt that the interest in Non Surgical Liposuction Alternatives is rapidly increasing due to the fact that many people who would like to eliminate topical fat are not willing to give a go to a surgical procedure because of the pain and side effects involved in such treatments! For them, the idea of a non invasive, non surgical procedure seems pretty attractive.



Santinelle, an independent Market Research Company, interviewed George Kakaris (Biologist, MSc in Applied Genetics), the liposuction expert of LipoAdvisor.com, in order to clarify everything about these non surgical alternatives.



Mr. Kakaris first summarized the techniques that are utilized on the several non surgical fat removal techniques. Ultrasounds, Radio Frequency, Infrared Light, LED Light, Cold Lasers, Cryolipolysis, Mesotherapy injections, Magnetic Pulses and combinations of the above mentioned techniques are typically utilized in order to succeed fat removal the non surgical way. When asked about the popularity of the non surgical techniques, the expert answered that Coolsculpting is the most popular technique at the moment and followed by Thermage, Zerona and i Lipo while Venus Freeze (testimonials can be found here) seems to be the next big thing (due to the rapid boost in its popularity in a matter of 24 months) in the non surgical liposuction alternatives industry.



The Santinelle reporter also asked whether there are any country-related specificities in terms of non surgical liposuction alternatives. The LipoAdvisor.com expert noticed that many techniques that are popular in global terms are almost non existant in several countries. In France, for example, the most popular technique is Poulper Rouler while only Thermage among the 5 most popular Liposuction Alternatives is pretty popular. Mr. Kakaris explained that this happens due to the French Decree restraining the use of non surgical lipolysis based on Laser or Cryolipolysis. According to the expert the reverse of this prohibition is the right thing to do in order to give people the opportunity to shed topical fat without the stress of a painful surgical procedure!



