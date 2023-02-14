Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2023 -- Overview:



Liposuction, often known as fat removal surgery, is a method for removing excess body fat. A cosmetic treatment is the elimination of a person's subcutaneous adipose deposits. Liposuction surgery is frequently required when people are unable to lose weight via regular exercise and a nutritious diet. A hollow instrument called a cannula is inserted beneath the skin and a high pressure vacuum is used to remove excess body fat. The back, face, buttocks, arms, hips, and thighs are among the body parts operated on. Furthermore, lipoplasty is another term for liposuction.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Liposuction Surgery Devices Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Laser lipolysis is a non-invasive body-contouring therapy that is rapidly gaining favour among Asians. Leg contouring is gaining popularity, particularly in areas where undesired fat deposits are visible despite diet and exercise. One of the most severe cosmetic difficulties that modern women face is medial fat knees. There aren't many non-invasive methods for removing this fat. Numerous non-invasive treatment techniques, including as monopolar and bipolar radiofrequency (RF), cryolipolysis, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and lasers, have been developed as technology has advanced to target fat removal in a number of body locations. These approaches increase patient safety profiles and allow for faster surgical recovery durations.



Restraints:



Liposuction is associated with infections (strep, staph), fluid overload (usually from the therapy), shock (often when not enough fluid is administered during the surgery), and other dangers.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Liposuction Surgery Devices Market is segmented By Product Type, Technology, End-User



By Product Type:



- Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices

- Portable liposuction surgery devices



By Technology:



- Tumescent Liposuction Surgery Devices

- Ultrasound-assisted Liposuction (UAL) Surgery Devices

- Laser-assisted Liposuction (LAL) Surgery Devices

- Power-assisted Liposuction (PAL) Surgery Devices

- BodyJet or Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL) Surgery Devices

- Jplasma Liposuction Surgery Devices

- Other Liposuction Surgery Devices



By End-User:



- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Cosmetic Surgical Centers

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the liposuction surgery devices market are



- Alma Lasers

- Solta Medical

- InMode

- Cynosure

- Erchonia

- MicroAire Surgical Instruments

- LLC

- YOLO Medical Inc.

- Sciton Inc.



Regional Analysis:



The revenue share of North American liposuction surgical equipment in the worldwide market was the highest. The rising incidence of obesity, increased acceptance of liposuction operations, and growing awareness of obesity and related health concerns among the region's vast population are also boosting demand for targeted surgery, and therefore driving the market. Adult obesity, for example, has been on the rise in the United States. Obesity is most commonly caused by overeating and lack of physical activity. Other variables, such as genetics, metabolism, environment, behaviour, and culture, may also play a role in obesity.



