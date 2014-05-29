Lippmann Milwaukee Launches System Designs for Custom Crushing Needs

Cudahy, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Lippmann is a well established name in the worlds of aggregates, construction, recycling and mining. Their heavy duty rock crushing equipment can produce aggregate, make gravel, mine gold, and more, and can operate on any scale from the individual contractor to the multinational endeavor. What many people don’t know is that for extraordinary tasks, they are capable of designing extraordinary solutions custom fit to the needs of the individual client, helping them attain even the most ambitious business goals.



Lippmann Milwaukee can use AutoCAD to create a plant layout that includes every element required; whether plants require a jaw crusher or an impact crusher, rip rap or mobile, complete with all necessary feeders and screens. They can even create customer based engineering products, using a huge variety of components to deliver unique configurations tailored to specific needs.



They can equally design systems to ensure their effectiveness is optimized and their operation is both smooth and safe, and have a great deal of application expertise to ensure that this guidance is not only conceptual but practically implemented to guarantee the best possible results.



A spokesperson for Lippmann Milwaukee explained, “We have evolved beyond merely providing the heavy duty equipment that makes many industry tasks achievable to helping companies achieve those tasks in the best way possible. Our intimate knowledge of this field means our designers know the technology available inside out, and can reconfigure it to match the requirements of any client, at any scale. This allows us to provide a complete solution for customers instead of a single piece of the puzzle, making us not only a trusted vendor, but a trusted business partner. We are proud to be able to say that our company has got to where it is today through outstanding customer service, and we view our engineering services as an extension of that provision.”



About Lippmann Milwaukee

Lippmann has an outstanding reputation for the design, manufacture and supply of quality, heavy duty, highly productive and reliable products, backed by unmatched customer support. This makes them the industry leaders in crushing equipment for aggregates, construction, recycling and mining. For many decades, Lippmann has continued to provide the same high quality products, with the earliest delivery, to meet the production and performance requirements of local contractors and today’s world’s largest aggregate producers alike. For more information please visit: http://lippmann-milwaukee.com/