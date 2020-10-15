Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2020 to 2023

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2023



The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market: Equinor ASA, Gazprom Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum Plc and Chevron Corporation and others.



The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is estimated to reach US$138.43 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% for the period spanning 2019 to 2023. The factors such as rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by expiration of exports contracts, stringent regulations and lack of infrastructure facilities. A few notable trends include evolving LNG export capacity additions, growing demand for LNG bunkering, progressing LNG projects, growing LNG spot market and increasing shift towards modular technology.



Increased demand of LNG by domestic households for cooking and heating purposes was one of the key factors that have supported the LNG demand globally. Additionally, the LNG export volume has been stimulated by increased production of the exiting LNG projects and growing preference for LNG by the population for various commercial and domestic applications.



The largest LNG regional capacity is in Asia-Pacific due to higher production from existing projects in Asia-Pacific countries, such as India, China, and Japan that have a major impact on the growth of the market. China and India are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global LNG capacity. Rising approval for liquefaction plants in the U.S. propelled the demand for LNG. The Qatar represents one of the largest markets for LNG and is already a well-penetrated market.



Scope of the report:

- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market to aid in identifying the current market opportunities.

- The regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, Americas and Africa) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Qatar and the U.S.

- The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

- The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Equinor ASA, Gazprom Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum Plc and Chevron Corporation) are also presented in detail.



Influence of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market.



Key Target Audience:



Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End User Industries (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Electric Power Generation, and Marine Transport)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating AuthoritiesTop of Form



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



