Liquefied Natural Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- The global market for liquefied natural gas is rising due to various advantages offered by it such as cost effectiveness, lesser pollution, comparatively safe, and flexibility of trade. Major areas of application of liquefied natural gas include generation of electric power and heat. Natural gas is inefficient to store and transport over distances. Transportation of natural gas over international borders via pipelines amplifies commercial and investment risks. Despite these demerits and the global economic recession, the liquefied natural gas market is experiencing significant growth and the trend is expected to continue for a few more years as a result of the increasing use of natural gas in its numerous applications.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. It is the comprehensive study of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for upcoming years. This report includes analysis of recent technological improvements in this market, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of top market players. Report also includes review of micro and macro factors important for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this market are Apache Corporation, BG Group, Chevron Corporation, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ConocoPhillips Corporation, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Chubu Electric Power Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Freeport LNG, Excelerate Energy, Golar LNG, Cheniere Energy Inc., Inpex Corporation, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG), Mitsubishi Nagasaki, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), Tokyo Gas Company, Flex LNG Ltd., ABB Australia, Black & Veatch Corporation, Mustang Engineering, LNG Ltd, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- It provides an overview of the market forces driving and restraining market growth

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the current market trends

- It provides a seven year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It includes information about innovative product development and market forecast

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to keep ahead in the competition

- It helps make informed business decisions based on the in-depth analysis of the market



