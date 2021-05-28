Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Report 2021 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2026

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:



Saudi Aramco(Saudi Arabia),ADNOC(United Arab Emirates),ADGAS(United Arab Emirates),BP(United Kingdom),KNPC(Kuwait),Gazprom(Russia),Shell(Netherlands),Exxon Mobil (United States),Phillips66 (United States),Valero Energy (United States),NIOPDC (Iran),ConocoPhillips Company (United States),Total (France),Statoil (Norway),PDVSA (Venezuela),Sinopec (Canada),CNPC (Canada),Chevron (United States)



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.



Definition:



Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases, clean and efficient energy source which is readily available to consumers around the world. It is a co-product of natural gas and crude oil production. Due to its unique properties, it is a versatile energy source which can be used in more than 1,000 different applications. In fact, the gas is considered a revolutionary fuel solution for various sectors, such as industries, residential, chemical, automotive and refinery. Increasing government initiatives to encourage the commercialization of LPG as cooking and auto fuel is the major driving agent in the growth of the very market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Natural Gas Processing, Crude Oil Refining), Application (Residential, Petrochemical, Industrial and Commercial, Transport), Source Type (Refineries, Associated Gas, Non-Associated Gas)



Market Drivers:

Several initiatives Taken by Government in Subsidies to Encourage the Adoption of LPG

Increasing Adoption in Numerous Applications Such as Transportation, Residential, and Industrial purposes



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2020

? Base Year: 2020

? Estimated Year: 2021

? Forecast Period: 2021-2026



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

