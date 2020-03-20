Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2026 - ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Philips 66

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Increasing government initiatives in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, and India to encourage LPG applications on account of its extended benefits as a cooking fuel are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



The current developments in global LPG market is related to demand supply changing aspects of LPG. Since there has been a huge demand - supply gap in Asia Pacific region and so there is a requirement to fulfill the domestic needs. Other factors which are influencing the LPG market is the Shale gas market revolution in North American Region.



In UK, LPG is increasingly being considered as an attractive option for commercial properties combined with renewable and low-carbon technologies to integrate a reliable year-round power supply with carbon savings. The improving research and development in the LPG industry coupled with increasing market growth is expected to boost the market over the forecast period



The product has emerged as one of the principal fuel sources in residential & commercial sectors for cooking and heating applications replacing the conventional coal and wood fuels. This may be attributed to the numerous benefits such as non-toxic, easy accessibility, portable, clean, convenient, and cost-efficient as compared to coal and wood.



Segment by Key players:

- ExxonMobil Corporation

- Royal Dutch Shell

- Philips 66

- Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL)

- Chevron Corp.

- CNPC

- Sinopec

- BP

- Petroleos de Venezuela

- Valero Energy



Segment by Source:

- Refinery

- Associated Gas

- Non - Associated Gas



Segment by Application:

- Residential/Commercial

- Chemical

- Industrial

- Autofuel

- Refinery

- Offshore



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Forecast

4.5.1. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



