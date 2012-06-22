Liqueurs in Hong Kong to 2016: Latest Databook

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Liqueurs in Hong Kong to 2016: Databook contains detailed historic and forecast Liqueurs consumption analysis, segmented at a category level. It provides year on year growth figures for the different types of Liqueurs available in Hong Kong , as well as volume data based on price segments and alcoholic strength. This report reviews the latest industry trends both for overall products as well as leading market players, which makes it an essential tool for companies active across the Hong Kong alcoholic drinks value chain and for new players considering entering the market.



Summary

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market research covering the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong. It provides detailed historic and forecast consumption volume and values, at channel level. "Liqueurs in Hong Kong to 2016: Databook" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong



Scope

- Overview of the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong

- Analysis on consumption of the Liqueurs in Hong Kong, by volume, value, brands and channels

- Provides detailed historic and forecast data on the off-premise and on-premise consumption of the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong

- Historic and forecast consumption value of the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong by alcoholic strength and by price segments



Reasons To Buy

- Provides you with important figures on consumption of the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong

- Allows you to analyze the Liqueurs category in Hong Kong with detailed historic consumption of the category by volume, value, brands, channels, price segments and by alcoholic strength.

- Helps you plan your future business decisions using forecast figures for the category along with segment level information



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/82210/liqueurs-in-hong-kong-to-2016-databook.html