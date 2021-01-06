Liquid Applied Membranes Market to Be Worth $24.6 Billion by 2025 : At a CAGR of 5.8%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- The report "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global liquid applied membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the LAMs market include high growth in the construction industry and an increasing need for water management activities in APAC.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175737886



The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMs market during the forecast period

Elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes are the major types of LAMs available in the market. Elastomeric membranes are the largest and fastest-growing segment in terms of value. These membranes are designed to be used as single-use membranes in high-end applications, which require excellent retention properties and tensile strength. Their robust performance in critical applications is expected to help their high growth during the forecast period.



The residential construction end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global LAMs market during the forecast period

Residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure are the major end-use industries in the LAMs market. Of these, residential construction is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period. Cold-applied liquid waterproofing and roofing membranes are used on concrete podium slabs, roof decks, and planters in protected roofing applications. The ease of application of LAMs in various roofing and non-roofing applications is driving their demand in the residential construction end-use industry.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=175737886



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global LAMs market during the forecast period

The APAC was the largest market for LAMs in 2019 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Market growth is primarily due to its rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization and industrialization. These factors are driving the demand for residential and commercial buildings in the region. Developing economies, such as India, China, South Korea, and Australia, are investing in various residential and commercial infrastructural development projects that are driving the market.



Major vendors in the LAMs market include Sika AG (Switzerland), GCP Applied Technologies (US), Carlisle Companies (US), the Soprema Group (France), MAPEI (Italy), Fosroc (UK), BASF (Germany), Tremco (US), Johns Manville (US), RENOLIT (Germany), Alchimica Building Chemicals (Greece), CHRYSO (France), Copernit (Italy), Elmich (Singapore), Firestone Building Products Company (US), GAF (US), Henkel Polybit (Germany), Henry Company (US), IKO (Canada), ISOMAT (Greece), Kemper System (US), Paul Bauder (Germany), Pidilite Industries (India), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), and Siplast (US).



COVID-19 Impact on the Global LAMs market :



The outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected people in more than 200 countries across the globe. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% in 2020. According to IMF, the pandemic has forced the global economy into the worst ever recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Many countries are under strict lockdown, which has forced several sectors to shut down their operations. Due to lockdown, construction activities are at a halt, and this has reduced the demand for LAMs. In the second half of 2020, some countries have started to lift restrictions and gradually start business operations in various sectors. Even if the lockdown is being lifted, it will be challenging for the companies to get back to normal working conditions. This will subsequently affect the LAMs market.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=175737886



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com