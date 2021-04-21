Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Liquid Biopsy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Liquid Biopsy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Liquid Biopsy. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Biocept Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Trovagene Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Mdxhealth SA, Genomic Health Inc..



Definition:

A liquid biopsy is used to help find cancer at early stage, using sample of blood of tumor circulating within blood or pieces of DNA of the tumor. It is non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsy. Rapid advancement in the liquid biopsy for enhancing the safety of cancer patients and for providing ease to the doctors during critical operations is expected to boost the growth opportunities for manufacturers of the liquid biopsy.



In December 2018, Biocept Inc. a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, has entered into a Software License and Laboratory Data Supply Agreement with Prognos, Inc. an innovator in predicting disease by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to clinical laboratory diagnostics.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dichroic Glass Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Favorable government initiatives, and presence of huge cancer population base

Rapid technological advancement in the liquid biopsy



Market Drivers:

Surging incidences of lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, and breast cancer

Increasing inclination of physician and oncologists to opt for diagnostic with non-invasive procedures



Opportunities:

The rising incidence of metastatic cancer across the globe



The Global Liquid Biopsy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), Application (Oncology (Lung Cancer. Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer and Other Cancer), Non-Cancer Application), Clinical Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics), Circulating Biomarker Type (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA), Extracellular Vesicles (EVs), Other Circulating Biomarkers), End-User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Liquid Biopsy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Liquid Biopsy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Liquid Biopsy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Liquid Biopsy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Liquid Biopsy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Liquid Biopsy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Liquid Biopsy market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



