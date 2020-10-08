Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Liquid Chromatography Market: Introduction



Liquid chromatography technique is performed to separate samples into individual parts. The separation in liquid chromatography occurs due to interaction between the sample of stationary and mobile phases. The separation is based on the component's affinity toward mobile phase. The liquid chromatography technique is mainly used to separate various components such as proteins, metabolites, salts, and carbohydrates. Academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies are the prime users of the LC technique for purification, analysis and commercial production of biochemical, and other environmental molecules.



Liquid chromatography has become an important accessory tool in pharmaceutical companies and small to large laboratories due to innovation in liquid chromatography equipment that increase efficacy and reduce price of the overall liquid chromatography technique



Wide application areas, such as use in quality assessment of pharma products and drug development, and innovation in this sector would increase the adoption rate of liquid chromatography systems, and ultimately stimulate market growth



Increase in investments in this area by research users and government bodies would further increase the usage of liquid chromatography technique, and eventually drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, growing alternative methodologies, such as affinity chromatography and UHPLC, are expected to hamper the growth of the global liquid chromatography market.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Liquid Chromatography Market



Support of government agencies to drive global market



Increase in awareness about liquid chromatography is driving government organizations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific constantly invest, and offer grants and funds for the development of liquid chromatography



This factor will increase the new scope to develop novel technologies in the field of chromatography that will fuel the growth of the global liquid chromatography market



Rise in government funding in disease related researches is also propelling the demand for liquid chromatography systems. This factor is likely to drive the market.



Investments in biomedical industries in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor fueling the growth of the global liquid chromatography market. Thus, rising government support and affiliated agencies is projected to boost the global liquid chromatography market.



High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Segment to Dominate Global Market



Based on technique, the global liquid chromatography market can be categorized into high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC), and low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC)



High pressure liquid chromatography technique has emerged as the most useful tool for use in laboratory and commercial biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and petrochemical applications due to increase in automation, and pharmaceutical and biological research activities that utilize the HPLC technique. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



In terms of end-user, the global liquid chromatography market can be classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, hospital & research laboratories, agriculture & food industries, and others



Global Liquid Chromatography Market, by Geography



In terms of region, the global liquid chromatography market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America is expected to be a major market for liquid chromatography. Liquid chromatography is a rapidly growing analytical method in North America due to increasing direct and indirect investments by the U.S. Government and private companies in chromatography.



Rise in investments would result in the development of new technologies that would attract more customers, thereby driving the market. Moreover, extensive research and development activities in the U.S. demands high utilization of liquid chromatography systems.



Stringent regulations for drug approval in North America require analysis of drugs using liquid chromatography technique. This factor is estimated to fuel market growth.



Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market



The global liquid chromatography market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global liquid chromatography market are:



GE Healthcare



Agilent Technologies, Inc



Metrohm AG



PerkinElmer Inc.



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



Tosoh Corporation



Waters Corporation



Pall Corporation



