Liquid Crystal on Silicon (Lcos) Market (2013-2018) Worth $1.5 Billion - 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) market (2013-2018) by Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Military, Optical 3D measurement, Medical), Product (Projectors, HUD & HMD) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC & ROW)” published by MarketsandMarkets , the total market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 30.2.



Browse 117 market data tables with 52 figures spread through 320 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Liquid Crystal On Silicon (Lcos) Market (2013-2018) By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Military, Optical 3D Measurement, Medical), Product (Projectors, HUD & HMD) And Geography (North America, Europe, APAC & ROW)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/liquid-crystal-on-silicon-market-947.html



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Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) is a newest display technology with a rapidly growing market. LCoS is used in several industries like entertainment, medical, defense, automation etc. Other display technologies like LCD and DLP are major competitors for LCoS technology. Widely accepted in projectors, LCoS provides the best quality output. Display applications like Head-Up Display (HUD) and Head-Mounted Display (HMD) are growing markets for LCoS products. HMDs are used in the defense for training simulations and in many other applications. HUDs are used in the aircrafts, simulation & training centers and automotive industry.



The automotive HUD is high potential market for LCoS technology. HUD is a part of high end cars and is likely to be part of medium segment cars in near future. In 2011, 12 million out of 60 million cars sold were high-end cars.



This report describes the various types LCoS applications, products, and technology. These parameters are discussed across different geographic segments like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Pico projector is the fastest growing segment in the projector market and holds the highest potential for LCoS technology.



The LCoS market is currently in the growing stage. The technological superiority of LCoS in the form of its features like ruggedness and better quality are the biggest driver for this market. Moreover, an open technology platform and wide range compatibility of LCoS proves to be a booster for the market by widening the potential scope of application areas. Large scale events are a good opportunity for seasonal boom in the LCOS projector markets.



LCoS technologies are gaining popularity among HUD and HMD based applications, the report also throws light on HUD and HMD market. Gaming is the major reason for the growth of HMD based LCoS technology.



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